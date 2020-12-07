Protests to be held in support of journalists under threat

Socially-distanced protests are to be held in Belfast and Londonderry in support of journalists under threat. Members of the National Union of Journalists are set to meet in the city's Cathedral Quarter on Monday afternoon, before walking together to the steps of St Anne's Cathedral.

It comes after threats against journalists working for papers here in recent weeks.

A minute's silence is to be held in memory of Lyra McKee and Martin O'Hagan.

Lyra McKee (left) and Martin O'Hagan (right) were both killed by paramilitaries. Credit: Pacemaker

At the same time, members of the Derry and North West Branch Committee will be meeting on the Guildhall steps in Derry, where they will join in the minute’s silence.

The NUJ’s Irish secretary, Séamus Dooley, said: "Journalists must publicly stand with those under threat. Intimidation and harassment are not acceptable.

"Threats are occurring nearly every week in Northern Ireland. Women journalists in particular are being targeted with vile and misogynist abuse.

Mr Dooley added: "We do not allow anyone to stop our members doing their job. That job is to shine a light in dark places. Having done so, it is our duty to exercise our right to freedom of expression in the public interest - to speak truth to power."

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead in the Creggan area of Londonderry by dissident republican group the New IRA while observing clashes with police.

Sunday World reporter Martin O'Hagan was murdered by paramilitaries, the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) as he walked home with his wife in 2001.

The campaign is part of the NUJ’s #StandUpForJournalism campaign .