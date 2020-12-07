Teenagers injured in sectarian attack in Belfast city centre

An attack on a group of teenagers in Belfast city centre is being treated as a sectarian hate crime by police.

It is believed the four teenage boys had been chased and assaulted by a group of around 15 teenagers in the East Bridge street area at approximately 6pm on Saturday.

Two of the boys suffered facial injuries as a result of the attack.

Constable Mulholland said: “Police are treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has information to contact them."