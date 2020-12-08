14 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Fourteen more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 11 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,073, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest figures, there have also been a further 351 new Covid-19 cases, out of 2,813 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,958 positive cases.

There are currently 421 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 28 of them in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 102%.

Altnagelvin, Antrim Area, the Causeway, the Mater, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 109 confirmed outbreaks in care homes.

The latest data comes as the first vaccinations were rolled out in the UK on Tuesday.

At 6.31am on what has been dubbed 'V Day' by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, early riser Margaret Keenan - known to friends and family as Maggie - was given the life-saving jab without "feeling a thing" by nurse May Parsons.

Margaret, who is from Enniskillen and lives in Coventry, will be 91 next week and said: "I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19."

Meanwhile, the first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was nurse Joanna Sloan from Dundrum in Co Down.

The 28-year-old, who is just one of an 800-plus team of vaccinators that will be involved in the subsequent rollout programme, said it felt like a "huge moment" in the battle against the pandemic.