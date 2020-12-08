The Government has confirmed it will withdraw controversial clauses which would enable ministers to override the Brexit divorce deal and breach international law.

The move follows progress in talks led by Michael Gove and Maros Sefcovic on issues including the Northern Ireland protocol.

In a joint statement, the UK and EU said that "an agreement in principle" had been reached on all issues.

It comes after MPs restored sections of the UK Internal Market Bill which had been removed by peers.

The Government said it introduced the clauses in a bid to protect the trading relationship between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In view of these "mutually-agreed solutions", the UK Government will withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill - which could have overridden the Withdrawal Agreement - and it will not introduce any similar provisions in the Taxation Bill.

The joint statement setting out progress in the talks led by Michael Gove and Maros Sefcovic said: "Following intensive and constructive work over the past weeks by the EU and the UK, the two co-chairs can now announce their agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland."

The agreement covers issues including border checks on animal and plant products, the supply of medicines and deliveries of chilled meats and other food products to supermarkets. There was also "clarification" on the application of rules on state subsidies.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has welcomed the progress announced at the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee.

Posting on social media, he added: "Protecting the Good Friday Agreement is vital."