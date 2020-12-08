Arrest over murder of Dublin man in north Belfast

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Robbie Lawlor in north Belfast in April have arrested a man.

The 45-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Mr Lawlor, aged 36 and from Coolock in Dublin, was shot multiple times by a lone gunman outside a house at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area on Saturday 4 April.

Police said the "horrific and callous" killing was carried out in close range and in broad daylight.