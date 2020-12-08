Searches on Derry-Donegal border in New IRA probe

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, with support from An Garda Síochána, have carried out searches at the Killea Reservoir on the border of Londonderry and Donegal. Police said the land search on Tuesday was part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA. Derry City and Strabane Area Co-ordinator Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The search operation today covered a large area of land at the Reservoir and officers from the Police Service were supported by colleagues from An Garda Síochána. “Today’s action is part of our ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.”