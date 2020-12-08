Two arrests in Michael Kerr murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of a pensioner in Bangor last year have arrested two men. The pair, aged 22 and 30, were detained on suspicion of offences including fraud as part of the wider investigation into the murder of the 68-year-old, whose body was found at his Birch Drive home on 19 November 2019. Both suspects have been taken to Musgrave Police station for questioning. A few weeks ago, police made an appeal for information on the anniversary of Mr Kerr’s death.

Charity Crimestoppers has offered £10,000 for information that leads to a conviction in the case.