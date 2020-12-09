12 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Twelve more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – seven of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,085, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures show there have also been 483 more positive cases, out of 3,220 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,031 positive cases.

There are currently 425 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 31 of them in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 100%.

Altnagelvin, the Causeway, Lagan Valley, the Mater, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating beyond capacity.

There are also currently 107 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

The latest figures come a day after the start of the roll-out of vaccinations across the UK.

Margaret Keenan, who is originally from Co Fermamagh, but lives in Coventry and will turn 91 next week, was the first person in the world to be given the life-saving jab.

She said she felt "so privileged" to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, while family members living in Tempo told UTV they cannot believe the global attention she is getting.

Meanwhile, people with a history of "significant" allergic reactions have since been warned not to currently receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine after two people who had the jab on Tuesday had allergic reactions.

Two NHS staff members who received the jab on the first day of the mass vaccination programme suffered an allergic reaction, the NHS in England has confirmed.

Both are recovering, it is understood.