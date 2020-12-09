£190k of suspected cannabis seized in Belfast

Police have seized suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £190,000 in Belfast.

Officers from the PSNI's Belfast District Support Team made the seizure.

Inspector James Murphy explained: “While we cannot discuss this seizure in greater detail, due an ongoing investigation, we are pleased that this large amount of Class B controlled drugs have been removed from our community.

“This seizure illustrates our commitment to removing dangerous drugs from our communities and thwarting the efforts of organised criminal gangs’ intent on profiting from the misery drug use causes in communities.

“Many people who spend money on a casual transaction, on what they may regard as a ‘less harmful drug’ think that they are not hurting anyone; the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Not only is it illegal to purchase these drugs but it fuels the local drug trade which causes irreparable damage and loss to many families. When a person hands over money for a small amount of drugs, it could be the starting point of amassing a drugs debt, which contributes to the violence and intimidation inflicted by merciless crime gangs. "

He added: “We will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm caused by illegal drugs. Drug dealers are parasites who don’t care about their communities. "

The inspector appealed to anyone with information about illegal drug use or drug dealing to call police on the non-emergency number 101 or submit a report online using the PSNI's non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.