Arrest after £40k cannabis seized in Comber

Officers have seized suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £40,000 in the Comber area.

The officers made the discovery following the search of a property in the Cherryvalley Drive area on Wednesday afternoon.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply. He remains in custody at this stage.

Detective Inspector McCamley said: “Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others. They set out to ruin the communities that they live and operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on those who are vulnerable.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”