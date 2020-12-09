Education Minister faces pressure over exams

The Education Minister has come under pressure about his decision not to send pupils home early for Christmas and to press ahead with exams as planned next year. Peter Weir was answering questions at the Education Committee at Stormont on Wednesday. He maintained that schools will not be closed early for Christmas, telling MLAs that sending pupils home early would send out the wrong signal. “I think it's a naive assumption to believe that simply sending children home, when we've seen for example where there've been the biggest particular outbreaks of Covid, particularly involving children, have actually been where there's been that widespread socialisation,” he commented. "It will be sending out a signal that this is a time simply to relax and let down the guard. I think from the health point of view that would be counterproductive. "There's been no pressing from anybody on the health side, whatever their views on other occasions for any closure of schools.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan accused the Education Minister of sitting on the fence over exams.

Minister Weir was also accused of sitting on the fence over examinations. The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan accused him of not listening to parents and teachers. “I'm seeing the huge impact of decisions or indecision from your and your department and the impact that it is having across schools and young people across all the constituencies in Northern Ireland," he said. “Is it not the case that the ministers in other jurisdictions have made decisions in respect of either abolishing exams or putting in a fresh raft of mitigations in place to relieve the pressure on our young people while you have sat on the fence?” Minister Weir responded: "What you describe as indecision, I made very clear that examinations are taking place, now we want to make sure that the adaptations are the correct ones which takes a little bit of time to do that."

He continued: "I've said first of all that exams will go ahead, I've already announced some of the contingencies, which have been referenced in terms of GCSES and indeed the level of assessment reduction on GCSE go well beyond what is there in England and in other jurisdictions they are still intending to cover a web assessment of the entire curriculum which I think is probably unrealistic.

"I've indicated that we are in the final stages, and I hope we will be in a position to announce that early next week, I'm not going to jump the gun we have got a range of final considerations to be taken into account, if we're in a position then that that can be finalised by early next week I will make a statement to the assembly on that so the aim must be to try and get this out before Christmas and have it out next week and I think we're on track to do that.”

Justin McCamphill has raised questions about pupils who may not be able to sit exams due to self-isolation. Credit: UTV

The teachers' union NASUWT has expressed major concerns over the lack of direction.

Justin McCamphill said: “What has surprised us most about the minister's position on exams is that it is taking him so long to come up with a plan b. "We're very disappointed that he is not engaging more fully with trade unions on that, we have seen his counterparts in England, Scotland and Wales put plans in place, now granted all those plans are different but at least they have plans. "We don't have a plan b other than exams are going ahead. At any one point four-to-five percent of children in post-primary schools can't be in school because they are self-isolating, so how is he going to address the situation of those students who won't be able to sit the exams because they are not allowed to be in the building? "Our members are extremely anxious, they are looking at the real prospect of having to self-isolate over the Christmas period, they are worried about the young people they teach that they will go and meet their families and we'll be faced with a crisis in January and it's that worry of having the wider society open, families meeting together over Christmas and schools all open at the same time that we could very well end up with a disastrous situation in January. "And in fact we could end up with schools having to close in January at what is a quite critical point in the academic year."