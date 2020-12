Detectives investigating the murder of Dublin man Robbie Lawlor in north Belfast in April have been granted an additional 36 hours to question a suspect.

The 45-year-old was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

Mr Lawlor, who was 36 years old and from Coolock in Dublin, was shot multiple times by a lone gunman outside a house at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area on Saturday 4 April.