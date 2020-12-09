Glentoran Women claim Irish Premiership title

Glentoran Women have lifted their first Irish Premiership title in six years thanks to a 2-0 win against Crusaders Strikers at Seaview.

Goals from Sam Kelly and Sarah Connolly were enough to clinch the title for the Glens. On a stormy night in north Belfast, Kelly settled any nerves about a title win with her ninth-minute strike. Glentoran controlled proceedings but had to wait until virtually the last kick or the ball to ensure victory. Sarah Connolly provided a perfect chipped finish beyond the outstretched hands of Crusaders keeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford. Linfield's 4-0 away win over Derry City means they'll finish second in the Premiership with Sion Swifts rounding off the top three.