Gun attack on house in Derry ‘completely reckless’

Police have said it is fortunate no one was injured or killed in a gun attack in a residential area of Londonderry in which up to nine shots were fired at a house.

One of the shots went through the living room window of the property in the Rossdowney Drive area of the city.

“Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time of this violent attack, which can only be described as completely reckless,” PSNI Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said.

“It is fortunate we are not dealing with a very different outcome where someone could have been seriously injured, or worse.”

The shooting happened shortly after 11pm on Tuesday. Credit: Presseye

DS McLaughlin added that whoever was responsible had put others in the community at serious risk.

“The very fact the gunman thought it was acceptable to recklessly shoot in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in their community,” he said.

“The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, or struck another property.

“This is utterly appalling and needs to stop.”

Police are working to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing for anyone who can help identify the gunman to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.