Gun pointed at shop worker in north Belfast

Police are appealing for information after a shop worker had a gun pointed at her during a robbery in north Belfast.

Two unknown men entered the premises in the New Lodge area on Monday just before 11pm.

One of the men was armed with a suspected firearm, and he pointed it at a woman who was working there.

The pair escaped empty handed.

Detective Sergeant Duffield said: “The man believed to be armed with a suspected firearm, was described as being approximately 5’10” of medium build wearing a black coat with a hood up, dark trousers and a green bandana covering his face.

“He is believed to have been carrying a small grey Nike bag around his waist.

“The second man is described as being 6’ in height, of medium build, wearing grey trousers, a black hoodie and a black snood face covering with a small blue bag around their waist.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with our investigation, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 633 of 09/12/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."