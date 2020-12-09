NI protocol: "safeguards Northern Ireland's place in the UK customs territory"

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the European Commission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement "puts the people of Northern Ireland first".

Mr Gove said the three aims of the UK's command paper were met and told the Commons: "I'm pleased to say that on Monday the European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic and I as co-chairs of the joint committee set up to negotiate the implementation of the protocol came to an agreement in principle on a deal that meets all of those commitments and puts the people of Northern Ireland first."

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Gove said there will be no additional requirements placed on Northern Ireland businesses.

He said: "This deal protects unfettered access for Northern Ireland businesses to their most important market as the Prime Minister underlined.

"This had to be protected in full and that meant removing any prospect of export declarations for Northern Ireland goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain.

"As for what our agreement will do, there will be no additional requirements placed on Northern Ireland businesses with a very limited and specific exception of trade in endangered species and conflict diamonds."

Michael Gove said that businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs.

He told MPs: "The deal safeguards Northern Ireland's place in the UK customs territory. As recently as July, the commission had envisaged a default tariff scenario in which, and I quote, 'all goods brought into Northern Ireland would be considered to be at risk are as such subject to the common customs tariff'.

"If that had been implemented, that would have raised the prospect of a 58% tariff on a pint of milk going from Scotland to a supermarket in Strabane or 96% on a bag of sugar going from Liverpool to the shops of Belfast.

"As we've repeatedly made clear, this could never have been an acceptable outcome. So, I'm pleased to say that under the agreement that we've reached, Northern Ireland businesses selling to consumers or using goods in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs.

Mr Gove also told MPs that the agreement prevents any disruption at the end of the transition period on the movement of chilled meats.

He said: "This deal would keep goods flowing between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in January, and indeed provide some necessary additional flexibilities.

"It protects Northern Ireland's supermarket supplies. We heard throughout the year that traders needed time to adapt their systems, that's why we've got a grace period for supermarkets to update their procedures.

"Our agreement also prevents any disruption at the end of the transition period on the movement of chilled meats. British sausages will continue to make their way to Belfast and Ballymena in the new year."

Michael Gove said MPs had raised concerns about so-called "reach back" from the protocol's state aid provisions, noting: "The concern many colleagues had was that a company in Great Britain with only a peripheral link to commercial operations in Northern Ireland could be caught inadvertently by the tests within the protocol's text.

"That would not have been acceptable nor was it what the protocol had envisaged.

"That's why I'm pleased the agreement we have addresses that risk. It means that firms in Great Britain stay outside state aid rules where there is no genuine and direct link to Northern Ireland, and no real foreseeable impact on Northern Ireland-EU trade.

The Cabinet Office minister also said the deal ensures Northern Ireland is out of the Common Agricultural Policy, adding: "The Northern Ireland Executive has full freedom to set their own agricultural subsidies for Northern Ireland's farmers."

Mr Gove said more than £400 million of spending each year is "totally exempt" from state aid rules, adding support for fishermen in Northern Ireland will also be exempt from state aid rules.

Michael Gove also said some EU officials will be allowed to be present at Northern Ireland ports but sought to downplay what they can do.

He told MPs: "There'll be no Belfast mini embassy or mission, as some in the EU originally sought, and the EU officials will not have any powers to carry out checks themselves.

"There will, instead, be sensible, practical arrangements - co-operation, reciprocal data-sharing - so that both sides can have confidence in these unique arrangements."

Mr Gove said the package means the Northern Ireland Protocol can be implemented in a "pragmatic and proportionate way" before confirming clauses of the UK Internal Market Bill which would have enabled UK ministers to over-ride the divorce deal would be dropped.

He said: "Having put beyond doubt the primacy of the sovereignty of this place as we leave the EU, we rest safe in the knowledge that such provisions are no longer required."

Mr Gove said "further clarity" needs to be given to business, adding: "We will always work with the interests of the people and businesses of Northern Ireland in mind."