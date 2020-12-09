Power to avoid third Covid surge rests with public - Health Minister

Health Minister Robin Swann has said a third surge of coronavirus is something they must prepare as it could be the worst yet.

Mr Swann said the roll-out of the vaccine was a welcome development but it could lead to a slipping of compliance with coronavirus restrictions. "We must not that let happen because we cannot let that happen," he said. "This pandemic is far from finished.

"I am still very concerned that the next surge in infections could be the most aggressive yet." Addressing a Stormont media briefing on Wednesday, Mr Swann said the development of an effective vaccination meant the finishing line in the battle against Covid-19 was in sight. "Now is not the time to stumble," he added. He said a third surge was "not inevitable". But he added: "That third surge is something we must prepare for." The minister said people had the power to prevent another surge by restricting their interactions over the coming weeks. He said it would be a "shame and disgrace" if the "careless actions" of some people led to another wave of cases when the benefits of the vaccine were so close.

Stormont's chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young said a one-week relaxation of coronavirus restriction ahead of the start of the current circuit-breaker had led to a 25% increase in case numbers. He said the R reproduction rate increased to 1.2 after that week. Prof Young said R was currently around 1. He said not as many people were staying at home during the ongoing circuit-break as he had hoped for. "Therefore we're not going to see the full benefit that we hoped for from these two weeks of restrictions," he added. Prof Young said the region was facing a "potentially difficult and risky period" with the relaxation of restrictions over the festive period.