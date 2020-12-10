14 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Fourteen more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 12 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,099, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest data, there have also been 441 new positive cases, out of 2,985 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,051 positive cases.

There are currently 417 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 29 of them in intensive care and 22 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 101%.

Altnagelvin, Antrim Area, the Causeway, Lagan Valley, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 107 confirmed outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.