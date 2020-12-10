Anti-abortion vaccine objectors ‘not entitled to mislead others’

Health Minister Robin Swann has said those objecting to Covid-19 vaccination on anti-abortion grounds “are not entitled to mislead others”.

The comments come after unfounded claims on social media – including from DUP Mid and East Antrim councillor John Carson – that the Pfizer vaccine contains “stem cells from aborted babies”.

Mr Swann said that the vaccination programme was not compulsory and people were entitled to their own views, which he fully respected.

However, he added: “Making unfounded claims on social media is overstepping the line and I urge them to think again.”

The Health Minister said it was ironic that some “pro-life” activists were criticising a vaccination programme that would save many lives.

Firstly, it should be stressed that the Pfizer vaccine does not contain any human cells. Secondly, and crucially, it must be remembered that vaccines have saved millions of lives worldwide. Health Minister Robin Swann

“We need widespread take-up of the Covid-19 vaccine in NI to protect the population, particularly older and vulnerable citizens in our community,” Mr Swann said.

“Widespread take-up will also help us move gradually towards the easing of restrictions in society.”

Mr Swann further explained: “It is the case that the development and testing of some vaccines can include the use of human cell lines grown in labs, having been replicated from foetal cells obtained in previous decades following abortions.

“If people want to object on those grounds and leave themselves unprotected from Covid-19 that is their choice.

“They will be at odds with other pro-life advocates, including the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference who issued a very clear statement this week.”

He added: “Any link between any vaccination development and abortions is incidental and remote, involving cells replicated in labs.

“As the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference stated, refusal to accept a vaccine could contribute to significant loss of life in the community and especially among those who are most vulnerable.

“In matters of conscience, I believe saving the lives of our fellow citizens in the here and now must come first.”

DUP councillor John Carson has been criticised for his comments, made on Facebook in a discussion on whether or not to have the vaccination.

In response to some of those who disagreed with his inaccurate statement about stem cells, Mr Carson insisted: “I am entitled to express my opinion as you are yours.”

Meanwhile, First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have both said they will be happy to have the Covid-19 vaccine and to do so publicly to encourage uptake.

“I have no difficulty doing that, I will be taking the vaccination,” the DUP leader said.

Mrs Foster added turning 50 this year means she will be joining the over-50s group to receive the jab.

“I am very much looking forward to taking the vaccination to protect myself, my family and my friends and colleagues,” she said.

Ms O’Neill said: “I am more than happy to take the vaccination whenever it is my turn, and more than happy to do it in public because I believe that is the way through.

“This is the real way to fight back against Covid and I’m absolutely 100% content to take it.”