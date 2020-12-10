A young child has been left 'traumatised' after men broke into a west Belfast home and shot a man a number of times in the legs, police say.

The man was shot in the hallway of the property in the Hazel Glen area just before 8pm on Wednesday night.

A woman was also inside the house at the time.Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "It is reported that two masked males forced their way into the property and fired a number of shots at the man in the hallway."

The man is in hospital, where he's being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Detective Inspector O'Flaherty added: "This was a merciless attack which was carried out by thugs and which has left the victim with significant injuries. It has also left a young child and the woman who were in the house, and who heard this brutal attack being carried out, extremely traumatised."Police believe a burnt out Audi A3, found near the McKinstry Road at around 8:30pm, may be linked to the attack.People who may have any helpful information have been asked to call detectives at Musgrave on 101, and quote reference number 1590 09/12/20.