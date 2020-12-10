More people rockin’ around real Christmas trees

A little Christmas sparkle has been required earlier than ever for some this year, in a bid to beat the Covid blues, and it appears sales of real trees have also soared.

Efforts to boost that festive cheer have seen more and more people turn to the real thing, as one supplier told UTV.

Patrick Finnegan, who has more than 20,000 Christmas trees growing at his farm in Clogher Valley, says business is booming.

“Everyone’s looking to buy a real tree this year,” he said.

“Because of Covid and just to brighten up their house, brighten up their day, you know?”

Mr Finnegan also explained the work that goes into keeping up with demand, with one tree planted for every one cut down and then taking around eight or nine years to grow to the required size.

He also had some advice for those who went ahead and got their tree weeks ago.

“People who bought trees earlier would need to have water in their bases,” he said.

“A tree will drink water, just like yourself – if you’re too dry, you want to take water, so it’s the same principle.”

Those who have purchased real Christmas trees are also being encouraged to recycle them – check with your local council where they can be dropped off.