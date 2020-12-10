Northern Ireland guaranteed additional £400 million as part of protocol

Northern Ireland has been guaranteed an additional £400 million by the UK Government.

It follows details of the Northern Ireland Protocol being announced in Westminster on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis says the financial package is aimed at supporting businesses operate after the Brexit transition period.

The Government committed to helping boost economic growth, increasing Northern Ireland's competitiveness and investing in infrastructure, as part of the protocol.

The Northern Ireland Office said the additional funding is also to ensure that Northern Ireland is ready to seize trade and investment opportunities.

Visiting a bus manufacturer in Ballymena on Thursday, Brandon Lewis said: "Fostering economic growth and social cohesion is key to building a stable and prosperous future for Northern Ireland and this additional £400 million will support Northern Ireland after the end of the transition period, enabling NI businesses and its people to innovate and invest."

Mr Lewis said he believes that the Northern Ireland Protocol will protect local businesses following Brexit while allowing them to compete to sell goods within the UK.

He added: "It recognises that it is a part of the UK with a land border with the EU. It is right we put the Protocol in place to ensure we are protecting Northern Ireland businesses, respecting the EU and making sure that we are not seeing borders.

Adding: "Therefore, we are all working to protect the Good Friday Agreement as we always said we would."