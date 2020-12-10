‘Personal responsibility key’ as NI prepares to ease restrictions

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have urged people to “make good choices” in order to keep safe once coronavirus restrictions are eased in Northern Ireland.

The impact of the two-week lockdown that ends at midnight have not yet been reflected in figures from the Department of Health, with 73 related deaths this week.

“Of course we are very disappointed to see the number of deaths this week - 73, that’s a big number,” Mrs Foster said, addressing a joint press conference on Thursday evening.

“And therefore, when we look at these figures, it’s important we realise that comes after two weeks when we were out of restrictions.

“People have to realise that personal responsibility is the key issue here.”

We have made provision that people can get together over Christmas, but they should do so in a safe way. And just because we say you can doesn't mean that you have to, and that’s very key. First Minister Arlene Foster

However, the leaders defended the decision to lift the current restrictions as part of the difficult task of balancing protecting public health with protecting livelihoods.

The Stormont Executive has agreed that the current R-number being around 1 has given the “necessary headroom to move ahead with the planned changes”.

However, people are being cautioned that they must follow health guidelines while shopping or using those hospitality or close contact services allowed to resume.

While we all want to enjoy the festive season, we must never get complacent about the Covid-19 threat. Each of us has choices to make about our actions. If there is a festive free for all with public health advice ignored, then it will cost lives and place unbearable pressure on our hospitals. We must avoid these catastrophic consequences. Health Minister Robin Swann

Covid ambassadors will be in town centres to provide advice, while restrictions will remain on sport - including outdoor exercise limited to groups of 15 and spectators at outdoor sporting matches will be limited to 500.

Gyms, swimming and diving pools can open for individual or one-to-one training and PE can continue in schools, but inter-school sporting fixtures are not allowed.

Meanwhile, church services can take place with worshippers wearing face coverings.

“Yes, we come out of restrictions tonight and into tomorrow morning, but we are keeping a very close eye on where the R number is at,” Mrs Foster added.

“We’ll be looking at that again next week and the week after to see where we are going with restrictions.”

Regarding Christmas and the ability to have limited “bubble” gatherings in homes from 23 to 27 December, Mrs Foster said: “Over the next weeks and months I ask you all to be sensible, make good choices and keep yourself and others safe.”

We face difficult months ahead and each and every one of us has a huge individual and collective role to play in all of that. Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill

Ms O’Neill said while it has been good work with the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccination, there is “still a way to go”.

She added: “We must not forget the fact that 73 people have lost their lives this week.

“Community transmission rates are still high, 441 more people tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours, and our hospitals are under huge pressure, currently sitting at 101% occupancy.

“We need your support now more than ever to get through these next number of weeks and months as safely as we possibly can.”