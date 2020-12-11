Consultation opens on soft 'opt-out' organ donation system

The Health Minister has launched a 10-week consultation on a soft opt-out organ donation system for Northern Ireland.

Less than half the population here have signed up to the current opt-in system.

Robin Swann is encouraging people to respond to the consultation, which could lead to a change in legislation here.

He said: “Whilst over 80% of the population supports organ donation, only 48% have recorded this decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

“This means that the NHS Organ Donor Register is not truly representative of Northern Ireland’s population’s willingness to donate their organs and tissue after their death.

“On Organ Donation Discussion Day, I would urge everyone to have the conversation about donation with their families and friends and let your loved ones know how you feel about this vitally important issue."

Four-year-old Dáithí is on the organ donation list after a 20-week scan found he had hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

The family of west Belfast four-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann have campaigned for years for a change in law around organ donation here.

Dáithí was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means the left side of his heart did not develop properly.

His dad Máirtín said: “Dáithí was placed on the waiting list for a heart transplant in June 2018 and has remained on it since. I would urge everyone to have their say in the consultation, but most importantly, sign the Organ Donor Register and let your loved ones know your wishes. You never know when the need for an organ transplant might arrive at your door.”

Statistics reveal that one donor has the potential to save nine lives.

In 2019/20, there were 51 donors and 89 life-saving and life-transforming transplants in Northern Ireland.

There are still 115 people on the waiting list.

Last year, 11 of those waiting on organ transplants here died.

Currently a donation will only ever proceed if a person has consented to - usually by signing on to the NHS Organ Donor Register, or speaking to their family. The family can also be asked to make a decision on behalf of the patient.

Under the proposed opt-out legislation, it is considered that everyone would be willing to donate their organs unless they have formally opted out. The family would continue to be consulted about donation as well as considerations around faith and beliefs.

The consultation will run for 10 weeks, closing on 19 February 2021.