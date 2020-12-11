Health Minister predicts further tightening of covid restrictions in New Year

The Health Minister has said he predicts there will be a further tightening of Covid-19 restrictions in January.

Robin Swann said he would have preferred stricter coronavirus restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.

"But I am content that there's enough guidance out there if people follow them - follow the rules and regulations that we have actually have set down - that we can keep this virus under control, we can stop the spread of Covid throughout our community in Northern Ireland."

Commenting on the ending of the circuit-break lockdown and the reopening of shops and much of the hospitality sector, Mr Swann said he had to accept that he operated in a five-party executive.

He said the degree of strictness will depend on people's actions in the coming weeks.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she was nervous about what Northern Ireland might be facing in January after the lifting of several coronavirus restrictions on Friday.

Ms O'Neill visited a contact tracing facility in Ballymena on Friday, along with First Minister Arlene Foster and Robin Swann.

"I think we've tried to find a balanced way forward throughout the whole of the pandemic. It remains the case today that we know that everything we're doing comes with risk," she said.

"But I think that the public have the capacity to try to keep this in check, to keep the virus in check by limiting our movements, all of us collectively limiting their movements, being careful, being safe, following the public health advice, we have the capacity to actually try and keep this virus in check."

First Minister Arlene Foster said she was concerned about the prospect of requiring further restrictions in January.

"Of course I'm concerned about that," she said.

"I've always said none of this is inevitable. It's actually within people's own hands.

"And I know that people like to get out and about at Christmas time and meet people and do the normal things.

"But, on this one occasion, we're asking people to be really careful and try to keep safe."