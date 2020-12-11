NISRA coronavirus-related death toll rises over 1,500

There were 80 coronavirus-related deaths in the last week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

It brings the death toll as reported by NISRA to 1,501.

The latest figures account for deaths from 28 November to 4 December.

Statistics show that 59% of coronavirus-related deaths took place in hospital, 33.5% in care homes, 0.6% in hospices and 7% at residential addresses.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 4 December was 1,039.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

1,501 NISRA death toll

1,039 Health Dept death toll

Further analysis of Covid-19 related deaths in care home residents, shows that of the 630 deaths, 503 occurred in care homes, with the remaining 127 taking place in hospital.

That means deaths of care home residents account for 42% of all coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland.

NISRA also looked into the number of deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate - 98 of which took place on the week ending 4 December.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered up to this date is 1,480.

People aged 75 and over account for over 77% of coronavirus-related deaths.

Moreover, those with an address in Belfast accounted for 25% of all Covid-19 related deaths.