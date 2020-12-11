Two charged with Robbie Lawlor murder

Two men have been charged with the murder of Robbie Lawlor in north Belfast earlier this year.

The Dublin man was shot multiple times by a lone gunman in broad daylight outside a house in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area in April.

The 36-year-old from Coolock had a string of criminal convictions and was reportedly a leading figure in a feuding Dublin criminal gang.

He was also a suspect in the murder and dismembering of a 17-year-old boy in Dublin in January.

Detectives have charged two men, aged 37 and 45, with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Both men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday.