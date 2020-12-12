9 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – six of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,120, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest data, there have also been 476 new positive cases, out of 2,756 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,136 positive cases.

There are currently 409 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 27 of them in intensive care and 23 are on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 100%.

Antrim Area, the Causeway, the Mater, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 110 confirmed outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.