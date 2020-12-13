4 more coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland

Four more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died according to the Department of Health. All of the deaths occurred in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,124, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest data, there have also been 483 new positive cases, out of 2,410 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,219 positive cases.

The number of cases over the last seven days has risen in comparison to the previous 7-day period.

There are currently 407 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 29 of them in intensive care and 24 are on ventilators.

There are currently 12 unoccupied ICU beds.

Bed occupancy has fallen slightly, and is now said to be at 98%.

The Mater, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are currently operating beyond capacity.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes remains the same, at 110.