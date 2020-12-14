Five more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Five more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll, as recorded by the department, to 1,129 – however, that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 419 new cases, out of 1,980 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,273 positive cases, with numbers highest in the Mid and East Antrim area (434).

There are currently 429 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 31 of them in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 98%.

Antrim Area, the Causeway, the Mater, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 113 confirmed outbreaks in care homes.