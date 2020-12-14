Government to spend £3m marking NI's centenary

The British Government is to spend £3 million commemorating Northern Ireland's centenary.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is set to outline further details of next year's programme of events on Monday.

He said: "2021 marks 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, which paved the way for the formation of the UK as we know it today.

"We will use this opportunity to hear untold stories, to promote Northern Ireland on the world stage and to celebrate its people, culture, traditions and enterprise; and its vital contribution to the UK."

At an event in Belfast, he will unveil centenary branding - Our Story In The Making: NI Beyond 100.

He said the last year has not been easy but anticipated light at the end of the tunnel with the development of vaccines for Covid-19.

"As we look forward to 2021, the Government is planning an exciting programme to promote Northern Ireland's potential across the UK, and also internationally.

"Next year is the time to shine a light on what makes Northern Ireland so special, and to look forward to a bright future."

Last month, the Government launched the Shared History Fund, making available £1 million to support the engagement of a wide range of arts, heritage, voluntary, community and other non-profit organisations with the history of the centenary.

The Centenary Forum is meeting regularly.

It allows those from across the political parties, business, tourism and the voluntary and community sectors, to come together to shape the delivery of the programme of events to mark the anniversary.

An Historical Advisory Panel is also working to provide advice to the forum, and to the Government, on the historical facts of the period, as well as seeking to encourage and support a deeper public awareness of the history of the centenary.