Man arrested in Newry in dissident republican probe

A man has been arrested in the Derrybeg area of Newry by detectives investigating violent dissident republican activity.

The 45-year-old was detained following a search of a property on Monday morning and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

PSNI Inspector Adam Corner, from the Newry Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Police are committed to tackling all forms of criminality and issues of serious crime in our community.

“I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Inspector Corner added: “We thank the public for their continued support and apologise for any disruption our operation may have caused this morning.”