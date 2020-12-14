More gay men to donate blood after change in deferral rules

Further changes to blood donation deferral rules have been brought in to allow more gay men to donate.

The key recommendation is the introduction of an individual behavioral-based risk assessment, that will allow some men who have sex with men to donate blood if they have had one sexual partner for more than three months.

Health Minister Robin Swann said his decision was based on expert advice from the advisory Committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs.

Making the announcement, he said: "I am pleased to be able to introduce this change to donor deferral policy in Northern Ireland, which means MSM in longer-term partnerships will no longer be automatically deferred from donating blood, provided they have been with the same partner for the previous three months and meet the revised medical criteria."

I want to see more people able to donate blood, however as Health Minister it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of donated blood. I can reassure you that my decision is guided purely by the science and the advice of the experts at SaBTO, whose core remit is to minimise any health risk from blood. Health Minister Robin Swann

He continued: "My decision to reduce the deferral period for MSM from 12 months to three months earlier this year was based on advice from SaBTO and I am content once again to accept their expert advice on this matter."

Welcoming the announcement, Chief Executive of the NI Blood Transfusion Service Karin Jackson said: "Introducing new questions to our Donor Health Check will help us to identify lower risk MSM who are eligible to give the gift of blood. I am particularly pleased that the Northern Ireland Health Minister has been able to make this announcement along with the Health Ministers in England, Scotland and Wales. This change will give as many people as possible the opportunity to donate blood, whilst continuing to ensure the safety of patients." NIBTS will work with the other UK blood services to make preparations and raise awareness with donors and potential donors about the changes.

The changes are expected to come into effect in Summer 2021.