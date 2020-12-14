Stark warning from NI health chiefs over ‘unbearable pressures’

Health chiefs in Northern Ireland have united to issue a joint warning about the “unbearable pressures” that would be brought by what they say is a “probable” Covid-19 spike in early January.

The chief executives of all six health and social care trusts are urging people not to forget the risks during the Christmas period when restrictions are relaxed.

Pointing to the number of hospitals already operating beyond capacity, and to pre-existing staffing pressures, they say “there is a very real risk that hospitals will be overwhelmed”.

In the joint statement, they add: “We are not making this point lightly and, as a result, we are appealing to the public to be extremely cautious over the festive period and to take all necessary precautions to stop the virus spreading.

“On behalf of all of our colleagues in health and social care, we can’t stress enough how extremely grateful we are to the people of Northern Ireland for all the sacrifices they have made in 2020, in response to this pandemic.

“There has been a massive effort across society to combat the Covid-19 threat and many lives have undoubtedly been saved.

“We really need to maintain that collective spirit as the health service faces into its most difficult time of the year.”

There are no words to properly describe the incredible resilience, professionalism and compassion that we continue to witness every day from staff who are exhausted, physically and mentally, and traumatised as a result of this pandemic. This has been the most challenging year of their lives and we pay tribute to them all. Joint statement from health trust CEOs

The chief executives are also pointing to the knock-on effect on those who have had to wait for operations or other non-Covid treatment.

“Unfortunately, staff simply cannot do two jobs at the same time,” they say.

“The best way to protect non-Covid care is to push down Covid infections.”

Paying tribute to staff who have already been pushed to the limit, and to those who will continue working over the festive period, they added their hopes for a better 2021.

They said staff “are entitled to enjoy Christmas without a feeling of dread about what they will be facing by the New Year”.

The statement continued: “2021 can be a year of hope for us all as the vaccine programme rolls out over the course of many months.

“However, we first have to get through what we now face for the remainder of this winter period.

“Please play your part this Christmas and take no risks whatsoever in terms of actions that by now we all know will increase the spread of the virus.

“It is extremely infectious, but it doesn’t move itself - people move it. We all can and must remember that.”