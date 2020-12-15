Reporting Coronavirus at UTV

2020 has been a year of unprecedented loss, upheaval and suffering, when the coronavirus pandemic swept around the world and threw the country into lockdown.

But it has also been a year when we have seen the very best in people, when communities have come together, and when the courage and sacrifice of frontline workers has inspired us all.

As journalists, the news teams at ITV have been on air throughout, bearing witness to all these events on an international, national and local level – bringing information about the pandemic into people’s homes, helping them understand life-saving public health messages and, when needed, holding power to account.

People have been very grateful that the service that UTV has provided, talking to people across the community they feel we are such a reliable source of news. UTV political editor Ken Reid

But most of all, ITV has been telling extraordinary stories: of sorrow, of courage, of recovery; as people have shared the events, big and small, that have changed how we live and that have defined this remarkable year.

In a special film to be broadcast on Wednesday evening, we look back at some of the remarkable stories covered nationally and locally at UTV.

One of the many stories covered in tomorrow night's programme is that of Tyrone man Declan Grimes, a much loved father and grandfather who died in April after contracting coronavirus.

His family have raised tens of thousands of pounds for the Intensive Care Unit where he was cared for in his memory and as a thank you to medical staff who looked after him in his final moments.

They organised a 'sled-a-thon' in the local gym in Carrickmore, pushing the two sleds 105km over 12 hours, with the whole community taking part in the socially distanced event.

The community in Carrickmore came together to raise money in memory of 61-year-old grandfather Declan Grimes. Credit: UTV

His son Ruari told UTV News: “This is all we can do to say thank you, they had to hold the phone to his ear as we said our goodbyes, that's stuff they're never going to forget for the rest of their lives.

"They've put in a serious 2020, more so than anyone else, so they thoroughly deserve everything that's coming to them.”

Commenting on how happy her dad would have been with what they achieved, daughter Eimear added: “He would have been so proud, he would have been absolutely chuffed to bits with it.”

Reporting Coronavirus: Watch on Wednesday 16 December at 11pm on UTV