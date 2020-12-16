Eight more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Eight more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – six of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,143, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 510 new positive cases, out of 3,242 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,326 positive cases.

There are currently 457 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 32 of them in intensive care and 25 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 105%.

Altnagelvin, Antrim Area, the Causeway, Daisy Hill, the Mater, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 87 confirmed active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

It comes as four-nation talks have been held on whether the relaxation of restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus should go ahead over Christmas.

Talks between the UK Government and leaders of the devolved administrations are understood to have backed the move, despite warnings from medical experts about the dangers.