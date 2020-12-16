The Executive is "failing children and young people in Northern Ireland", according to a new report.

The 'List of Issues Report' has been submitted by the Children's Law Centre to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.

The organisation claims the report paints a "bleak picture" in relation to children’s rights in Northern Ireland, adding that there has been a systemic failure to incorporate the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child within legislation, policy and practice.

The report suggests that the Covid pandemic has had an effect, and that the UK's withdrawal from the European Union also poses a significant threat to protection of children’s rights.

After submitting the report, the director of the Children’s Law Centre, Paddy Kelly said: “The NI Executive is failing children and young people in Northern Ireland."

She continued: "There has been a complete failure to make progress on concluding observations and recommendations since the previous examination by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.

"This has led to systemic failures, with no comprehensive framework to provide strong protections for children’s rights in Northern Ireland.

The report makes reference to data from the Housing Executive which indicates the number of households facing homelessness and housing stress is increasing, as is the number of children in these households.

According to the Department for Communities, 2,899 children were classed as statutorily homeless between January and June 2020, 25% of whom were aged 0-2.

Ms Kelly added: "Homeless children are still not being provided with suitable accommodation and medically fit children with complex needs are not able to leave hospital due to the lack of suitable accommodation in the community.

"Likewise, children with Special Education Needs continue to suffer due to a long list of operational failures and delays. "

The Children's Law Centre is calling for immediate action to address these problems ahead of examination in 2022.

Ms Kelly said: “This is simply unacceptable and failure to address these issues is having a devastating impact on the lives of children and young people in Northern Ireland.

"Things have been made even worse by COVID-19 which has exposed and exacerbated many pre-exiting problems. Where we previously saw gaps in the protection of children’s rights, we are now seeing chasms."