Man killed in county Fermanagh crash

A male motorcyclist has sadly died following a road collision in Fivemiletown on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around six o'clock on the Belfast Road between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are appealing to anyone who was on the Belfast Road around this time, and who witnessed the collision, or who captured what occurred on their dash cam, to call 101 and quote reference number 1559 of 16/12/20.The Belfast Road, between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough, was closed for a time, but it has since re-opened.

Fermanagh MP Michelle Gildernew said her thoughts are with the man's family and friends.

"The community has been shocked and saddened by the death of a man in a crash between a motorcycle and a car on the Belfast Road between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough," the Sinn Fein representative said.

"Any death on our roads is one too many.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who has lost his life in this tragic incident."