Twelve more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Twelve more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – ten of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,154 although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 656 new positive cases, out of 3,439 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,531 positive cases.

There are currently 460 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 32 of them in intensive care and 26 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 104%.

Altnagelvin, Antrim Area, the Causeway, Craigavon, Daisy Hill, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 86 confirmed active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The Northern Ireland Executive are meeting on Thursday afternoon, amid growing concern about the rise in cases.

Health Minister Robin Swann is to put forward what's been described as extreme and robust restrictions.

If agreed by Ministers, the new measures could come into effect within days, potentially impacting non-essential retail, hospitality and close contact services.

It's understood a 6 week lockdown with a 4 week review has been proposed.