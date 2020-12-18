Coronavirus: NISRA records 87 covid linked deaths in past week

Almost 1,600 people have now died with suspected Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data collated by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra). The overall number of deaths collated by Nisra stood at 1,594 on December 11 while the comparative departmental death toll on December 11 was 1,120. Figures collected by Nisra present a more detailed picture of the impact Covid-19 than those reported by the Department of Health which focus mainly on deaths in hospital. Nisra found that 86 Covid-19-linked deaths occurred in the week December 5 – 11 which was up six on the week previously. Of the 1,594 deaths recorded by Nisra by December 11, 949 (60%) occurred in hospital, 530 (33%) in care homes, nine (0.6%) in hospices and 106 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations. Nisra reported that the 539 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 126 separate establishments. According to Nisra up to December 11, the deaths of 667 care home residents were linked to coronavirus, 137 of which occurred in hospital. Care home residents make up about 42% of all deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Department of Health figures On Friday afternoon the Department of Health published its latest Covid-19 figures which said another 12 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, bringing Northern Ireland's toll to 1,166.

Department of Health figures have also recorded another 510 new cases of the virus. The hospital occupancy rate is 102%.

It comes as Boris Johnson said he has not ruled out a third national lockdown amid rising rates of Coronavirus across the UK. The Prime Minister said rates of infection have increased "very much in the last few weeks", as pressure grows on the Government to do more to tackle the rise. Northern Ireland and Wales are bracing for lockdowns in the days after Christmas.

Speaking during a visit to Bolton, Greater Manchester, Mr Johnson was asked whether England would follow Northern Ireland in imposing stringent restrictions after the festive period. He said: "We're hoping very much that we will be able to avoid anything like that. But the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks."