Video report by Deborah McAleese

“It is unfortunate that a lack of understanding and clarity has been the hallmark of decision making during this current Pandemic,” says an exasperated Kevin McAreavey. The principal of Holy Cross Boys Primary School in north Belfast is concerned that no decision has been made yet about when and how schools should reopen in the New Year. “It is always, you can do it overnight and that’s not fair,” Mr McAreavey said. “I would ask that the Heath Minister and the Education Minister would please give us some clarity so we can know what the new term is going to look like.”

Holy Cross Boys Primary School Kevin Principal McAreavey. Credit: UTV

On Thursday, the Executive agreed to go into a six week lockdown on Boxing Day amid growing concern about the rise of coronavirus cases across the region. But Justin McCamphill from Northern Ireland’s largest teaching union, NASUWT believes the Education Minister should have had plans in place to manage children returning to school in the New Year. “Everyone has seen the figures rising over the past two weeks and those figures have been increasing when other sectors of the economy have bene closed. “We know that covid-19 is spreading throughout our schools. The minister should have had plans in place and he should have had them in place ready to be rubber stamped last night [Thursday].

Justin McCamphill from Northern Ireland’s largest teaching union, NASUWT. Credit: UTV

The Executive has said that closing schools would be a last resort and education and health officials are to work over the weekend to try and agree measures which would least impact children and their education. The First Minister Arlene Foster said the decision could not be rushed: “The reason why health officials and education officials are speaking over the next period of time is to make sure we put in as much safety as we can for our young people to ensure they can get the education that they need. "

However, the Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it was important a decision was made soon: “I think the piece of work that is now being commenced between health and education should be done at pace because I don’t think it’s acceptable that school leaders don’t understand what the situation looks like."