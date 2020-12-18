Life on the frontline: Four deaths in one shift

UTV takes you inside one of Northern Ireland’s hardest hit hospitals due to the pandemic, where there we four Covid-19 related deaths within hours in one unit alone. The Antrim Area Hospital has been so overwhelmed with Coronavirus cases its been forced to open another dedicated ward to cope with the rising numbers.

UTV's Correspondent Sharon O’Neill has been inside the hospital witnessing the efforts of staff coping in extreme conditions.

In another exclusive report Sharon O’Neill takes you inside the Respiratory ward.

Video report by Correspondent Sharon O’Neill

Eugene Douglas, a nurse in charge on the Respiratory ward described the current situation as scary and urged people to stay at home.

"I hope that the community and the wider public stay home this Christmas and keep safe and come January get your vaccine."

There has been a rising number of Covid-19 cases and the death toll continues to rise across Northern Ireland.

At the Antrim Area Hospital four people died after contracting coronavirus just twelve hours apart.

That phone call you have to make, we have done it before but we never had to do it on a daily basis or a weekly basis and it's what you hear on the other end of the phone, it's the tears...you can actually feel the pain over the phone. Eugene Douglas, Charge Nurse

Yesterday, the Department of Health's dashboard revealed a further 12 people with Covid-19 had died in Northern Ireland, bringing the region's toll to 1,154.

Another 656 new cases of the virus were recorded, while figures indicated pressure remained high on hospitals with 460 Covid-19 positive patients, including 32 in intensive care.

The hospital occupancy rate was 104%.