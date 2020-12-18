Paramedics from ROI to support colleagues in NI

Paramedics from the Republic of Ireland are set to help their Northern Ireland colleagues this weekend.

It comes as the health service continues to face severe pressure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Bloomfield, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), said the move is "relatively unusual" and reflects the pressure they are under.

On Tuesday, queues of ambulances were witnessed at accident and emergency departments across Northern Ireland as patients were treated in car parks due to a lack of capacity inside the hospitals.

At one point, 17 ambulances containing patients were lined up outside the Emergency Department at the Antrim Area Hospital.

On Thursday, the hospital occupancy rate was 104% according to the department of health's Covid-19 dashboard.

The NIAS released a statement outlining the challenges it faces at this time, which include a significant number of staff unavailable for work at any time as they are required to self-isolate as a result of themselves, or a member of their household, testing positive or displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

It said the service have taken a range of measures to mitigate staffing pressures, which include to re-assign some of its non-emergency tier to support their colleagues in response to lower acuity emergency calls.

It is also supplementing capacity through the use of voluntary and private ambulance service providers and has a memorandum of understanding with colleagues in the National Ambulance Service in the Republic of Ireland as well as similar agreements across the UK.

"This weekend the NAS has made available a number of ambulance crews to support NIAS in our operational response," the statement said.

"This additional capacity is very welcome and NIAS are extremely grateful to our colleagues in NAS and their staff for agreeing to, for the second time over the past 12 months, lend their support at a challenging time."