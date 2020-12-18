The rise in Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland is down to the “failure of society as a whole”, the First Minister has said. Arlene Foster said people needed to take personal responsibility for their actions ahead of a new six week lockdown which will begin on Boxing Day. Speaking following a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council, Mrs Foster also blamed Sinn Fein for damaging public health messaging claiming the attendance of senior figures at IRA veteran Bobby Storey's funeral in June, at a time when strict limits on numbers were in place, had created a “breakdown in compliance.”

“Of course before the end of June last year compliance in Northern Ireland was very good,” Mrs Foster said. “We were the envy of other colleagues in the United Kingdom. "But at the end of June, one party, Sinn Fein, decided whilst they made the laws they were also above the laws. And now we find ourselves in a situation where messaging is very difficult. "We've seen a breakdown in compliance and I very, very much regret that to be the case." Her remarks came after the Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill accused the DUP of ignoring public health advice around lockdown decisions last month. The Sinn Fein president insisted the executive was taking a collective approach to decision making. "Obviously we are in a very severe situation right now, and the executive has had to intervene," she said. "There's a collective approach to this and the executive as a whole agrees that we needed to intervene."

Ms O’Neill was asked at the same news conference whether her claim that she has never deviated from the public health advice was credible given her attendance at the Storey funeral. She said: "In terms of following the public health advice, I said I've never deviated from the advice of the chief medical officer when he brought forward, or the health team brought forward, proposals for how we respond to Covid."