Teenage boy assaulted in Craigavon

A teenage boy has suffered facial injuries after being assaulted by two masked men in Craigavon.

It happened at around 7pm on Thursday 17 December in the Drumgor Road area.

It's believed one of the men was armed with a shot gun.

The first suspect has been described as being around 5’ 6’’ inches tall and wore a navy balaclava, a waterproof-style black coat, black work-style trousers with black footwear and black gloves.

The second man has been described as being around 5’ 10’’ tall and wore dark coloured clothing.

Detectives are investigating and have urged anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.