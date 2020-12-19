Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Seventeen more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – thirteen of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,183 although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 640 new positive cases, out of 3,746 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,668 positive cases.

There are currently 403 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 30 of them in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 101%.

The Causeway, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospitals are all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 82 confirmed active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.