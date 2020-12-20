Thirteen more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll to 1,196 although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 505 new positive cases, out of 2,870 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,816 positive cases.

There are currently 391 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 30 of them in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 96% across Northern Ireland, however the Causeway, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospitals are all operating beyond capacity.