Travel restrictions to be discussed in late-night Executive meeting

A late-night Executive meeting is underway.

Ministers are discussing a paper put forward by the Health Minister Robin Swann on travel restrictions.

It is understood Conor Murphy, Nichola Mallon and Naomi Long wrote to the Executive Office requesting the urgent meeting.

The Deputy First Minister had also took to social media to call for a meeting to discuss a potential travel ban from Britain.

The meeting had originally been set for 9am on Tuesday.

However, it is understood an emergency meeting has now been called and convened just before 10pm on Monday evening.

It is understood Mr Swann has recommended issuing guidance advising against non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

The minister has also advised that anyone arriving into the region self-isolate for ten days.

Mr Swann is also understood to have called for further preparatory work to examine legal issues around the potential of introducing a formal travel ban.

It is understood Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy has circulated to all executive ministers a written response to Mr Swann's paper expressing "dismay and astonishment" that he is not moving immediately to instigate a ban on travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Mr Murphy called on Mr Swann to reconsider the position he has set out in his paper.

Michelle O'Neill said there was "no time to lose" in agreeing a travel ban.

Ms O'Neill tweeted: "We are facing a very grave situation. The Executive must meet tonight. There is no time to lose in agreeing a travel ban from Britain.

"Belfast and Dublin must act together to keep everyone on this island safe."

Her comments come as First Minister Arlene Foster warned that closing Northern Ireland to travellers from the rest of the UK would have serious ramifications.

The Republic imposed a ban on travel from Britain to Ireland for a period of 48 hours from midnight on Sunday.