The new strain of coronavirus is probably already in Northern Ireland, according to the First Minister.

Arlene Foster said ministers were very concerned about the highly infectious mutation and tests were ongoing.

She told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme: "It is probable that it is here and likely it is in the Republic too."

The Executive has reduced the five-day holiday relaxation of restrictions, allowing three households to gather, to just one day.

Flexibility will be afforded to people working on December 25 to enable them to join others on another day over the festive break.

The decision was made by ministers during an emergency virtual Executive meeting late on Sunday night.

The DUP leader urged people to follow the new rules and said she deeply regretted that official guidance on the holiday season had changed.

Ministers also debated imposing a temporary ban on travel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in response to the new variant of Covid-19 that has taken hold in London and Kent.

No decision was taken but ministers are expected to return to the issue on Monday.

A number of European countries including the Republic of Ireland have imposed bans on travel from Britain and this has halted some freight movements.

Read more: Irish government imposes 48-hour ban on travel from Britain to Ireland

Stormont Executive ministers debated amending the 1967 Public Health Act to introduce short-term travel restrictions.

The Health Minister Robin Swann is to consult with Northern Ireland's Attorney General about the legality of a ban on travel from Britain.

Read more: Northern Ireland will go into six week lockdown on Boxing Day