Seven more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll to 1,203 although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 555 new positive cases, out of 3,427 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,965 positive cases.

There are currently 390 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 30 of them in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 95% across Northern Ireland, a slight dip from Sunday.

Antrim, Causeway, and the South West Acute hospitals, however, are operating beyond capacity.